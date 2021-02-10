Civitas (CIV) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2,091.00

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded down 52.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded 59.7% lower against the dollar. Civitas has a market capitalization of $120,872.85 and $2,091.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civitas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00025826 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 70.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002747 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001124 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000093 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Civitas Coin Profile

Civitas is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 7,942,127 coins. Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Civitas’ official website is civitascoin.com

Buying and Selling Civitas

Civitas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

