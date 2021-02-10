Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Trading Down 9.1%

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s share price was down 9.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.53 and last traded at $16.94. Approximately 14,533,614 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 11,236,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.64.

A number of analysts recently commented on CLNE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clean Energy Fuels presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.65 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,442,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,459,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,597,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $1,455,993.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 30.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

