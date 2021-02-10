Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,334 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.84% of Clean Harbors worth $35,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Clean Harbors by 42.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

CLH opened at $84.88 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.48 and a beta of 1.72. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a one year low of $29.45 and a one year high of $88.40.

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clean Harbors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 19,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $1,398,705.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,298,207 shares in the company, valued at $233,710,948.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $232,236.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.