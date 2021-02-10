CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Down 11.1%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s share price was down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.93 and last traded at $30.92. Approximately 2,295,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 3,088,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.78.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLSK shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on CleanSpark from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.46 and a beta of 5.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter valued at about $1,078,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter valued at about $3,023,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 4,740.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 87,702 shares in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

