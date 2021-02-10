CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Down 11.1%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s share price was down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.93 and last traded at $30.92. Approximately 2,295,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 3,088,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.78.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLSK shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on CleanSpark from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.46 and a beta of 5.37.
About CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)
CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.
