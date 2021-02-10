Clearford Water Systems Inc. (CLI.V) (CVE:CLI) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.04

Clearford Water Systems Inc. (CLI.V) (CVE:CLI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 62000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.57 million and a PE ratio of -0.23.

Clearford Water Systems Inc. (CLI.V) (CVE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.22 million for the quarter.

Clearford Water Systems Inc, a water management company, provides unified water infrastructure solutions in Canada, the United States, India, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Waterworks, Water & Wastewater Infrastructure Delivery, and UV disinfection. The company offers Clearford One, a wastewater solution for the collection, conveyance and treatment of sewag; ClearDigest, an underground tanks that receive raw sewage from each connected source; ClearConvey, a network of small bore sewer pipes that carries liquids without any infiltration to an optimized facility for final treatment; and ClearRecover, a treatment facility.

