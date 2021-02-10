Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will announce sales of $1.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the lowest is $150,000.00. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $1.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $8.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 million to $10.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.69 million, with estimates ranging from $1.42 million to $26.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%. The business had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million.

CLSD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,074,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 51,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,179,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,199,235.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 579,845 shares of company stock worth $1,411,653 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.10 million, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

