Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.00 Million

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2021


Wall Street analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) will announce sales of $1.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.50 million and the lowest is $150,000.00. Clearside Biomedical posted sales of $1.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full year sales of $8.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.03 million to $10.38 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.69 million, with estimates ranging from $1.42 million to $26.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.07. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%. The business had revenue of $3.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million.

CLSD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $102,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,074,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,072,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 51,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,179,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,199,235.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 579,845 shares of company stock worth $1,411,653 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07. Clearside Biomedical has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.10 million, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.42.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers treatment that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its preclinical products include CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

Earnings History and Estimates for Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD)

