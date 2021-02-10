Clever Leaves Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CLVR)

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CLVR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 27,396 call options on the company. This is an increase of 630% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,752 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLVR. Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clever Leaves in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Clever Leaves in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clever Leaves during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Clever Leaves during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Clever Leaves during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

CLVR stock traded up $3.90 on Wednesday, hitting $16.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,191. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91. Clever Leaves has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, produces, and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids. It invests and operates in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

