Cloudbric Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.60 Million (CLB)

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. Cloudbric has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $11,092.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cloudbric has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cloudbric coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cloudbric alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00060074 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $517.07 or 0.01150321 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00055376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006302 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00028680 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,496.67 or 0.05554323 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00020104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00045328 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00032496 BTC.

Cloudbric Coin Profile

CLB is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 574,229,164 coins. Cloudbric’s official website is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Buying and Selling Cloudbric

Cloudbric can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cloudbric should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cloudbric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cloudbric and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.