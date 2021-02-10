Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Trading Down 7.3%

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares were down 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.54. Approximately 8,465,341 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 9,320,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLVS shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $5.61. The firm has a market cap of $842.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.10.

In related news, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $87,590.30. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLVS. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,385,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 87,185 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

