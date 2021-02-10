Club Atletico Independiente Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week (CAI)

Club Atletico Independiente (CURRENCY:CAI) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Club Atletico Independiente token can now be bought for $2.35 or 0.00005237 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Club Atletico Independiente has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $116,434.00 worth of Club Atletico Independiente was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Club Atletico Independiente has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00060033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $513.40 or 0.01141846 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.30 or 0.00056268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00030434 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.78 or 0.05579801 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00017710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00045167 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00031953 BTC.

About Club Atletico Independiente

Club Atletico Independiente is a token. Club Atletico Independiente’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 551,709 tokens. The official website for Club Atletico Independiente is clubaindependiente.com.ar . Club Atletico Independiente’s official Twitter account is @cai_today and its Facebook page is accessible here

