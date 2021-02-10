CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will announce sales of $7.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.34 billion. CNH Industrial posted sales of $5.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year sales of $28.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.77 billion to $29.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $30.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.05 billion to $31.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $14.38 on Wednesday. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $5.06 and a twelve month high of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of -35.07 and a beta of 1.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the period. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

