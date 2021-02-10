Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Trading Down 6.6%

Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)’s share price fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $17.00 and last traded at $17.95. 3,489,003 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 1,895,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CODX. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $507.43 million, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of -3.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.65.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 93.48%. On average, analysts forecast that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Reed L. Benson sold 89,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $940,002.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eugene Durenard sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,851 shares of company stock valued at $2,407,931. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODX. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Meridian Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $140,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

