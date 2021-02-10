Coeur Mining (CDE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Coeur Mining to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CDE opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.98. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital downgraded Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Coeur Mining from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.72.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,450. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

