Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.22 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share.

NASDAQ COHR traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, reaching $222.16. The company had a trading volume of 304,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,843. Coherent has a 52 week low of $78.21 and a 52 week high of $227.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.43 and its 200-day moving average is $135.57.

In related news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coherent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

