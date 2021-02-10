Coinlancer 24 Hour Volume Hits $114,684.00 (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. In the last week, Coinlancer has traded up 300.7% against the US dollar. Coinlancer has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $114,684.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinlancer token can currently be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00060222 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.34 or 0.01159830 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00055463 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,507.12 or 0.05620729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00027711 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00020070 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.09 or 0.00045048 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.54 or 0.00032589 BTC.

Coinlancer Profile

CL is a token. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io . Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

Buying and Selling Coinlancer

Coinlancer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinlancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinlancer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinlancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

