Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.91.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,841,353.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,562,342.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,467,632. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.66. The company had a trading volume of 48,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,799. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.37. The stock has a market cap of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

