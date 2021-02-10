Comerica Bank Acquires 19,912 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,912 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CPB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,928,000 after acquiring an additional 919,799 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,701,000 after acquiring an additional 863,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,913,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,508,000 after acquiring an additional 732,451 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 595,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,802,000 after acquiring an additional 282,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 520.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 290,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 243,306 shares during the period. 51.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPB stock opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.70 and a 1-year high of $57.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 50.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on CPB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

