Comerica Bank Buys 25,393 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 248,310 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 25,393 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $4,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 281.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949,637 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,981,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,591,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 184,783 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 15,074 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the third quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 11.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 86,068 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $18.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.5325 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. This is an increase from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 172.58%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VOD. Redburn Partners upgraded Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

