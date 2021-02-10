Comerica Bank Grows Holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Markel were worth $4,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,099.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,017.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1,018.23. Markel Co. has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,347.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total value of $135,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,145.80.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

