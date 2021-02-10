Comerica Bank Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,036 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.18% of Kontoor Brands worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 162.2% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 244.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 26.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

NYSE KTB opened at $42.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.79. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $47.14.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its websites.

