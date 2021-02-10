Comerica Bank Has $4.50 Million Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KSU. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $148,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $551,000. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.7% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.55.

NYSE KSU opened at $202.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.52 and a 200-day moving average of $190.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $223.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,337.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,874 shares of company stock valued at $1,876,822 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

