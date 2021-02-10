Comerica Bank Has $4.63 Million Stock Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,806,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,368,923,000 after buying an additional 120,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,384,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,393,000 after buying an additional 468,998 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,778,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,256,000 after buying an additional 83,862 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,724,000 after buying an additional 19,274 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,137,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,879,000 after buying an additional 48,245 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $50,145.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,392,564.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $169,949.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,797,152.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAA. Mizuho upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.73.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $135.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.23. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $148.88.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.60%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

