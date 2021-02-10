Comerica Bank Has $4.94 Million Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,382 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $4,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARWR. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,199,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 266,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after acquiring an additional 133,347 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 13,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 65.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

In related news, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 130,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,572,902.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $213,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,909,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,414 shares of company stock worth $14,026,606. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $89.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of -106.90 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $19.51 and a one year high of $91.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.72.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

