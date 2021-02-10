Comerica Bank Raises Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,000. Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,940,000. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $235.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.05.

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.73, for a total transaction of $527,355.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,433.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $26,588.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 273,872 shares of company stock valued at $77,392,549 over the last 90 days. 23.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ANET opened at $319.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $304.60 and a 200 day moving average of $253.17. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.63 and a 1 year high of $324.67.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

