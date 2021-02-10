Comerica Bank Sells 4,226 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 24,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 15,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential stock opened at $65.94 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $87.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.05%.

In other news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

