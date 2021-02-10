Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) VP Sells $148,321.19 in Stock

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) VP David L. Orf sold 2,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $148,321.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CBSH stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,879. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.96. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.34 and a 12 month high of $73.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.91.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

