Community Health Systems (CYH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69. Community Health Systems has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.12.

CYH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

In other Community Health Systems news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 4,588,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $39,778,237.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,768,404 shares of company stock worth $132,789,001. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

