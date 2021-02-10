Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.42

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (LON:COD)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.42 and traded as high as $42.70. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain shares last traded at $41.35, with a volume of 70,196 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15. The stock has a market capitalization of £224.83 million and a P/E ratio of 78.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 37.42.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (LON:COD)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

