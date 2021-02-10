Comparing SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO)

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) and T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SANUWAVE Health and T2 Biosystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANUWAVE Health 0 0 1 0 3.00 T2 Biosystems 0 1 4 0 2.80

SANUWAVE Health currently has a consensus price target of $0.34, indicating a potential upside of 78.95%. T2 Biosystems has a consensus price target of $2.98, indicating a potential downside of 9.15%. Given SANUWAVE Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SANUWAVE Health is more favorable than T2 Biosystems.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.3% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of SANUWAVE Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of T2 Biosystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and T2 Biosystems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANUWAVE Health $1.03 million 86.83 -$10.43 million N/A N/A T2 Biosystems $8.34 million 58.19 -$59.01 million ($1.30) -2.52

SANUWAVE Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than T2 Biosystems.

Profitability

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and T2 Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANUWAVE Health -613.99% N/A -145.58% T2 Biosystems -379.33% N/A -96.58%

Risk & Volatility

SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -0.42, meaning that its stock price is 142% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, T2 Biosystems has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

T2 Biosystems beats SANUWAVE Health on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SANUWAVE Health

SANUWAVE Health, Inc., a shock wave technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of noninvasive, high-energy, and acoustic shock waves for regenerative medicine and other applications in the United States, Europe, Canada, Asia, and the Asia Pacific. Its shockwaves are used to produce a biological response resulting in the body healing itself through the repair and regeneration of tissue, and musculoskeletal and vascular structures. The company's lead regenerative product is the dermaPACE device that has completed its Phase III clinical studies for treating diabetic foot ulcers. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, which helps to restore the body's normal healing processes and regeneration. The company also focuses on applying its Pulsed Acoustic Cellular Expression technology in wound healing, orthopedic, plastic/cosmetic, and cardiac conditions. It markets and sells its devices and accessories. SANUWAVE Health, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc., an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine. The company also offers T2Dx Instrument, a bench-top instrument for detecting pathogens associated with sepsis and Lyme disease, and other applications, as well as T2Candida Panel that identifies the species of Candida, a fungal pathogen known to cause sepsis directly from whole blood. In addition, it provides T2Bacteria Panel, a multiplex diagnostic panel that detects various bacterial pathogens associated with sepsis; T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel, a COVID-19 molecular diagnostic test; and T2Resistance Panel for the early and sensitive detection of carbapenemase-resistance markers. Further, it develops T2Cauris Panel, a multi-drug resistant pathogen; and T2Lyme Panel for the detection of various strains of Lyme disease-causing bacteria. The company has collaboration agreements with Canon U.S. Life Sciences, Inc. to develop a diagnostic test panel to detect Lyme disease; and Allergan Sales, LLC to develop detection diagnostic test panel that adds one additional bacteria species to the existing T2Bacteria product candidate, as well as for testing drug resistance directly in whole blood. T2 Biosystems, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

