Comparing Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) and Rockford (OTCMKTS:ROFO)

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) and Rockford (OTCMKTS:ROFO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Universal Electronics has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockford has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Universal Electronics and Rockford’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Electronics $753.48 million 1.08 $3.63 million $0.26 226.92 Rockford N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Universal Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Rockford.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Electronics and Rockford’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Electronics 5.28% 11.87% 6.27% Rockford N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.5% of Universal Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Universal Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.6% of Rockford shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Universal Electronics and Rockford, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Electronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Rockford 0 0 0 0 N/A

Universal Electronics presently has a consensus target price of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.78%. Given Universal Electronics’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Universal Electronics is more favorable than Rockford.

Summary

Universal Electronics beats Rockford on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, home entertainment, automation, security, and hospitality and climate control markets. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information. It also provides proprietary and standards-based RF sensors designed for residential security, safety, and automation applications; AV accessories; and wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers, and connected accessories for intelligent energy management systems. In addition, the company licenses intellectual property comprising its patented technologies, and database of home connectivity software and control codes. It serves service providers, original equipment manufacturers, retailers, private label brands, and pro-security dealers and companies in the computing industry. The company sells its products under the One For All brand in the United States, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Universal Electronics Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Rockford

Rockford Corporation manufactures, markets, and distributes audio and security systems for the mobile audio aftermarket and OEM market in the United States. It distributes its products under the brand names of Rockford Fosgate, Rockford Acoustic Design, Lightning Audio, Crimestopper, Blaupunkt, Brax, Helix, and Renegade. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

