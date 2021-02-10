Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at Scotiabank

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday.

CMG stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$6.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,583. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$529.08 million and a PE ratio of 24.41. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$3.42 and a 12 month high of C$8.26.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO) (TSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$17.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.60, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 911,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,103,840. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $221,590.

About Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (CMG.TO)

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada. The company offers CMOST AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for its reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil/gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

