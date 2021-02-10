Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

CPSI stock traded down $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.03. The stock had a trading volume of 9,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,392. The stock has a market cap of $464.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1-year low of $16.93 and a 1-year high of $36.37.

CPSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

In other news, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 11,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $333,586.00. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total value of $147,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,112 shares of company stock worth $888,616 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

