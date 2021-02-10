Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $34.65, but opened at $30.05. Computer Programs and Systems shares last traded at $30.37, with a volume of 3,686 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPSI. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.22.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $31,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,216,778.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Matt J. Chambless sold 11,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $333,586.00. Insiders have sold 30,112 shares of company stock worth $888,616 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 6.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter valued at $268,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 37.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 337,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 91,326 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 161,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 250.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $445.37 million, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.39 and its 200-day moving average is $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

