Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Shares Gap Down to $8.38

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.38, but opened at $7.25. Comstock Holding Companies shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 9,153 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.87.

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 125.81% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,751 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.36% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.91% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI)

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate assets management and services company. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. It offers commercial real estate and asset management services for rental apartments, office buildings, hotels, commercial garages, leased lands, retail properties, mixed-use developments, and transit-oriented developments.

