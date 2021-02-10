Comstock Resources (CRK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Comstock Resources to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:CRK opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.62. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $8.48.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CRK. Truist cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Comstock Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

