Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Shares Up 7%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) shares shot up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.34 and last traded at $5.32. 5,227,056 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 2,984,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRK. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.01.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 19.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 50.0% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

