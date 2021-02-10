Conceal (CCX) Reaches Market Cap of $894,975.84

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Conceal has a market capitalization of $894,975.84 and approximately $46,161.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Conceal has traded up 111.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0918 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,754.34 or 0.99917275 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00033866 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $471.43 or 0.01052499 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.94 or 0.00321367 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.25 or 0.00237207 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00086651 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,428,903 coins and its circulating supply is 9,749,917 coins. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

Conceal can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

