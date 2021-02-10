Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $14,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 183.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $32,000. South State CORP. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 55.1% in the third quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.62.

In other news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total transaction of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,042,358.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $233.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $221.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.28 and a twelve month high of $240.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

