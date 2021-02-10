Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $240.00

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $240.00 and last traded at $238.00, with a volume of 570 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $234.51.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.59 and a 200-day moving average of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

