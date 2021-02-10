Constellation (DAG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.41 Million

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. Constellation has a total market cap of $23.41 million and $1.39 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Constellation has traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar. One Constellation token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0185 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00058904 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $510.46 or 0.01130920 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00054680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006267 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00030097 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,482.74 or 0.05500488 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00019883 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00045203 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00032924 BTC.

Constellation Profile

Constellation (DAG) is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . The official message board for Constellation is constellationlabs.io/blog . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Token Trading

Constellation can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Constellation using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

