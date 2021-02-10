ContentBox Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 10th. One ContentBox token can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $2.17 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012622 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.43 or 0.00705578 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000038 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,273,382,470 tokens. ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox

Buying and Selling ContentBox

ContentBox can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.