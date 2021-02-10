ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) (LON:GLO) Shares Down 1%

ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) (LON:GLO) shares fell 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 206.50 ($2.70) and last traded at GBX 207 ($2.70). 303,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 271,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209 ($2.73).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ContourGlobal plc (GLO.L) to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 210.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 203.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 931.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.92.

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, and Africa. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 4.8 GW.

