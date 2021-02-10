CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Tops $0.10

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $20,485.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00090018 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011586 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.76 or 0.00186330 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00020499 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Token Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,751,190 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

CONTRACOIN Token Trading

CONTRACOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

