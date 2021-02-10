CONTRACOIN Tops One Day Trading Volume of $33,548.00 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 10th. Over the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and $33,548.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CONTRACOIN token can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CONTRACOIN alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00089670 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000197 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.70 or 0.00208899 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00008606 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00020904 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,751,190 tokens. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CONTRACOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CONTRACOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.