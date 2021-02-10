Contrasting Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) & Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS)

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) and Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Diginex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0.70% -12.99% 1.74% Diginex N/A -16.86% -1.44%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Diginex, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives 0 0 1 0 3.00 Diginex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential downside of 32.71%. Given Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is more favorable than Diginex.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and Diginex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives $1.46 billion 0.30 $6.23 million $0.50 38.64 Diginex N/A N/A -$840,000.00 ($0.11) -175.45

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has higher revenue and earnings than Diginex. Diginex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diginex has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Diginex shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives beats Diginex on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc., through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates in two segments, the Renewables and the Specialty Civil. The Renewables segment specializes in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries. The Specialty Civil segment offers a range of services that comprise heavy civil construction services, such as road and bridge construction, specialty paving, and industrial maintenance, as well as other local, state, and government projects; environmental remediation services, including site development, environmental site closure, and outsourced contract mining and coal ash management services; and rail infrastructure services consisting of planning, creation, and maintenance of infrastructure projects for railway and intermodal facilities construction. The company was founded in 1947 is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

About Diginex

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQUOS, a cryptocurrency exchange for the professional and individual investors; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a hot and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Diginex Access, a front-to-back integrated trading platform that provides trading and portfolio management solutions to institutional and professional retail clients. It also provides asset management services under the Bletchley Park Asset Management brand name; and securitization advisory, origination, and distribution services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

