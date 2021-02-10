Contrasting Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) & Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Medicenna Therapeutics and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medicenna Therapeutics N/A -40.19% -37.66% Osmotica Pharmaceuticals -25.26% -13.23% -3.91%

Medicenna Therapeutics has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.92, indicating that its share price is 192% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Medicenna Therapeutics and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medicenna Therapeutics N/A N/A -$6.22 million ($0.19) -21.95 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals $240.03 million 1.25 -$270.90 million $0.25 19.16

Medicenna Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals. Medicenna Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Medicenna Therapeutics and Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medicenna Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Osmotica Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Medicenna Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 139.81%. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.89%. Given Medicenna Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Medicenna Therapeutics is more favorable than Osmotica Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of Medicenna Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.3% of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals beats Medicenna Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors. The company also develops MDNA57 for solid tumors and non-malignant cells of the tumor micro-environment; MDNA109, an IL-2 agonist to treat cancer immunotherapies; MDNA209, an IL-2 antagonist for autoimmune diseases; MDNA413, a dual IL-4/IL-13 antagonist for the treatment of solid tumors, atopic dermatitis, asthma, and fibrosis; and MDNA132, an IL-13 agonist to treat solid tumors and IL 13Ralpha2 chimeric antigen receptor T cell. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity. It also provides women's health products, including Divigel for menopause, as well as OB Complete, a dietary supplement for prenatal, pregnancy, and postnatal periods; and RVL-1201, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride ophthalmic solution for the treatment of Blepharoptosis. In addition, the company's non-promoted products comprise methylphenidate ER tablets for ADHD; venlafaxine ER tablets to treat major depressive disorder and social anxiety disorder; hydromorphone ER for treating pain; nifedipine ER for hypertension; sodium benzoate/sodium phenylacetate for the treatment of hyperammonemia; oxybutynin ER for overactive bladder; and prescription prenatal vitamins for treating nutritional requirements during pregnancy, as well as Osmodex and other abbreviated new drug applications. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.