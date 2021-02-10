Contrasting Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) & Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) and Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Novanta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Novanta shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Novanta and Eos Energy Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novanta 0 3 0 0 2.00 Eos Energy Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

Novanta presently has a consensus price target of $99.50, indicating a potential downside of 29.23%. Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus price target of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.53%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Novanta.

Profitability

This table compares Novanta and Eos Energy Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novanta 6.81% 16.33% 8.16% Eos Energy Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Novanta and Eos Energy Enterprises’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novanta $626.10 million 7.90 $40.77 million $2.14 65.70 Eos Energy Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Novanta has higher revenue and earnings than Eos Energy Enterprises.

Summary

Novanta beats Eos Energy Enterprises on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures. The company's Vision segment provides a range of medical grade technologies, including medical insufflators, pumps, and related disposables; visualization solutions; wireless, recorder and video integration technologies for operating room integrations; optical data collection and machine vision technologies; radio frequency identification technologies; thermal chart recorders; spectrometry technologies; and embedded touch screen solutions. Its Precision Motion segment offers optical and inductive encoders, precision motors, motion control sub-assemblies, servo drives, air bearings, and air bearing spindles. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, resellers, distributors, and system integrators under the Cambridge Technology, Lincoln Laser, Synrad, Laser Quantum, ARGES, WOM, NDS, NDSsi, Med X Change, Reach Technology, JADAK, ThingMagic, Photo Research, General Scanning, Celera Motion, MicroE, Applimotion, Zettlex, Ingenia, and Westwind brands. The company was formerly known as GSI Group, Inc. and changed its name to Novanta Inc. in May 2016. Novanta Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

