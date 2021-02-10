Contrasting On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) & The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK)

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) and The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares On Track Innovations and The Peck’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Track Innovations -32.63% -74.68% -24.42% The Peck -9.32% -28.83% -8.84%

On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Peck has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of The Peck shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of The Peck shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares On Track Innovations and The Peck’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Track Innovations $14.75 million 1.28 -$5.89 million N/A N/A The Peck $28.22 million 3.64 -$430,000.00 N/A N/A

The Peck has higher revenue and earnings than On Track Innovations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for On Track Innovations and The Peck, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A The Peck 0 0 1 0 3.00

The Peck has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.75%. Given The Peck’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Peck is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Summary

The Peck beats On Track Innovations on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that supports various card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals. It also provides OTI TeleBox which enables communication between machines primarily for vending machines, kiosks, and meters; OTI GoBox, a machine-to-machine cashless payment and telemetry gateway primarily used to stream Full-HD media and run either Linux or Android; TRIO-IQ, a telemetry gateway and payment reader; otiMetry, a telemetry solution for smart vending and cashless payments; otiKiosk, a cashless payment acceptance and remote management solution for kiosks and self-service environments; and otiPulse, a cashless payment solution for pulse operated machines. In addition, the company offers ticket vending machines, which are encoding and loading electronic card tickets for the public transport, and for selling paper tickets, as well as reselling tickets through point of sale terminals. Further, it provides EasyFuel Plus, a fuel management and payment solution used to control and manage refueling operations. The company was formerly known as De-Bug Innovations Ltd. and changed its name to On Track Innovations Ltd. in July 1991. On Track Innovations Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

About The Peck

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

