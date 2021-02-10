Conversion Labs (OTCMKTS:CVLBD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.02

Conversion Labs, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVLBD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.02 and last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 1608886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.14.

The stock has a market cap of $504.26 million, a PE ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55.

Conversion Labs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CVLBD)

Conversion Labs, Inc engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments.

