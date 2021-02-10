Cool Technologies (OTCMKTS:WARM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.04. Cool Technologies shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 29,720,523 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02.

Cool Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WARM)

Cool Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of heat dispersion technologies in various product platforms worldwide. Its heat dispersion technology removes heat through composite heat structures, motors, related structures, and heat pipe architecture.

